Countdown to the Women's ODI World Cup: BCCI's Organizational Hurdle

With the Women's ODI World Cup approaching, the BCCI has not yet formed the local organizing committee, crucial for the event's smooth execution. Despite delays, there's optimism about an imminent decision. India's preparation for hosting is under scrutiny given past organizational challenges in the men's events.

Updated: 11-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:21 IST
The countdown to the Women's ODI World Cup has begun, yet a significant organizational challenge remains for the host, BCCI. They have yet to establish the local organizing committee critical for overseeing the international event's logistics.

The topic of forming the LOC was on the agenda during the BCCI Apex Council meeting in March; however, a decision was deferred. With a partial schedule announced for the matches from September 30 to November 2, expectations are high for a resolution soon, especially after the IPL kept top officials busy until June.

As India prepares to host the women's ICC event for the first time since 2016, scrutiny over the handling of logistics and planning mounts. Despite resources and recent initiatives like equal pay, the women's team still seeks an ICC trophy victory. Concerns are high about replicating the last-minute logistical organization seen in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

