Countdown to the Women's ODI World Cup: BCCI's Organizational Hurdle

The countdown to the Women's ODI World Cup has begun, yet a significant organizational challenge remains for the host, BCCI. They have yet to establish the local organizing committee critical for overseeing the international event's logistics.

The topic of forming the LOC was on the agenda during the BCCI Apex Council meeting in March; however, a decision was deferred. With a partial schedule announced for the matches from September 30 to November 2, expectations are high for a resolution soon, especially after the IPL kept top officials busy until June.

As India prepares to host the women's ICC event for the first time since 2016, scrutiny over the handling of logistics and planning mounts. Despite resources and recent initiatives like equal pay, the women's team still seeks an ICC trophy victory. Concerns are high about replicating the last-minute logistical organization seen in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)