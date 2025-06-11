Kagiso Rabada Bounces Back: From Suspension to Glory at Lord's
Kagiso Rabada, suspended for a month earlier this year, received a standing ovation at Lord's for his extraordinary performance in the World Test Championship final. Taking 5-51, Rabada helped South Africa defeat reigning champions Australia and achieved significant personal career milestones.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The cricketing world witnessed a remarkable comeback as Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's ace seamer, was celebrated with a standing ovation at Lord's. Just six weeks post-suspension, Rabada dazzled in the World Test Championship final, securing 5-51 and steering his team to victory against defending champions Australia.
Rabada's bowling excellence on day one of the Test earned him a place among the elite on South Africa's all-time test list. His performance not only tied him with cricket legend Allan Donald but also placed him above on achieving a five-for and inscribing his name on Lord's honors boards again.
Despite facing criticism and a brief suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug, Rabada's return was marked by resilience, aided by support from the Proteas and Cricket South Africa. He expressed gratitude for being back on the field, contributing to a win that underscored his redemption story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's Sanlam Makes Strategic Investment in Shriram AMC
South Africa's New ICT Policy Sparks Debate on Foreign Business Involvement
South Africa Signals Green Light for Private Sector in Infrastructure Drive
South Africa Stands Firm on Black Empowerment Amid Starlink Talks
President Ramaphosa Champions Infrastructure as Pillar of South Africa’s Growth