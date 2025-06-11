Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada Bounces Back: From Suspension to Glory at Lord's

Kagiso Rabada, suspended for a month earlier this year, received a standing ovation at Lord's for his extraordinary performance in the World Test Championship final. Taking 5-51, Rabada helped South Africa defeat reigning champions Australia and achieved significant personal career milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The cricketing world witnessed a remarkable comeback as Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's ace seamer, was celebrated with a standing ovation at Lord's. Just six weeks post-suspension, Rabada dazzled in the World Test Championship final, securing 5-51 and steering his team to victory against defending champions Australia.

Rabada's bowling excellence on day one of the Test earned him a place among the elite on South Africa's all-time test list. His performance not only tied him with cricket legend Allan Donald but also placed him above on achieving a five-for and inscribing his name on Lord's honors boards again.

Despite facing criticism and a brief suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug, Rabada's return was marked by resilience, aided by support from the Proteas and Cricket South Africa. He expressed gratitude for being back on the field, contributing to a win that underscored his redemption story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

