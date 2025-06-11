Kagiso Rabada Bounces Back: From Suspension to Glory at Lord's

The cricketing world witnessed a remarkable comeback as Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's ace seamer, was celebrated with a standing ovation at Lord's. Just six weeks post-suspension, Rabada dazzled in the World Test Championship final, securing 5-51 and steering his team to victory against defending champions Australia.

Rabada's bowling excellence on day one of the Test earned him a place among the elite on South Africa's all-time test list. His performance not only tied him with cricket legend Allan Donald but also placed him above on achieving a five-for and inscribing his name on Lord's honors boards again.

Despite facing criticism and a brief suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug, Rabada's return was marked by resilience, aided by support from the Proteas and Cricket South Africa. He expressed gratitude for being back on the field, contributing to a win that underscored his redemption story.

