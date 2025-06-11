Thrilling Clash at Lord's: South Africa and Australia Battle in World Test Championship

South Africa faced a challenging start at the World Test Championship final at Lord's, ending the first day at 43-4 after dismissing Australia for 212.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada was instrumental, taking 5-51 to aid South Africa. But as Australia's bowlers responded fiercely, South Africa's inexperienced batting faltered.

Australia's middle order, led by Steve Smith's 66 and Beau Webster's 72, brought them a temporary advantage before South Africa's bowlers struck again, leaving the contest poised on a knife-edge.