Clash of Titans: England vs India in Test Series

England is set to face India in a five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds, marking India's new World Test Championship cycle. Despite player injuries, England's coach Brendon McCullum is confident. India begins a new era under Shubman Gill with young talents like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Updated: 12-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:32 IST
In a much-anticipated showdown, England prepares to host India for a five-match Test series beginning on June 20 at Leeds. The series marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for India.

England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, expressed admiration for India's preparations and their high hopes. Despite recent injuries to key players like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, McCullum remains optimistic about England's varied bowling lineup, including talents like Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir.

India enters a new era with the leadership of Shubman Gill and promising youngsters such as Sai Sudharsan taking the stage. McCullum also highlighted the potential of England's 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bathel and expressed high expectations for other emerging talents like Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett.

