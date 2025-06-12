Clash of Titans: England vs India in Test Series
England is set to face India in a five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds, marking India's new World Test Championship cycle. Despite player injuries, England's coach Brendon McCullum is confident. India begins a new era under Shubman Gill with young talents like Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a much-anticipated showdown, England prepares to host India for a five-match Test series beginning on June 20 at Leeds. The series marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for India.
England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, expressed admiration for India's preparations and their high hopes. Despite recent injuries to key players like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, McCullum remains optimistic about England's varied bowling lineup, including talents like Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir.
India enters a new era with the leadership of Shubman Gill and promising youngsters such as Sai Sudharsan taking the stage. McCullum also highlighted the potential of England's 21-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bathel and expressed high expectations for other emerging talents like Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
1xBat Partners with TNPL 2025 to Elevate Regional Cricket
Geoffrey Boycott Cast Doubt on England's Rising Cricket Stars
India's New Leadership: Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant Pave the Way for Future
Caught Yapping: A Radical Retelling of Cricket's Global Saga
Ravindra Jadeja: From White Ball Aspirations to Test Cricket Success