PCB Eyes Tri-Series Amid Asia Cup Uncertainties
The Pakistan Cricket Board is negotiating an August tri-series with Afghanistan and UAE, anticipating Asia Cup disruptions. Although scheduled for September in India, strained relations cast doubt. The PCB suggests a Dubai match if the Asia Cup shifts to the UAE, involving Afghanistan's planned Pakistan tour.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively exploring alternative cricket events as uncertainties cloud the Asia Cup's future. Initial plans have the tournament taking place in India this September, but geopolitical tensions with Pakistan could alter these plans.
A well-informed source in the PCB disclosed ongoing discussions with Afghanistan's cricket board about organizing a tri-series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE in Dubai this August. This step is being considered if the Asia Cup faces delays or is moved from its original schedule.
Despite being set for India, the Asia Cup's feasibility remains uncertain as both the PCB and the Asian Cricket Council await the Indian cricket board's conclusive stance. Meanwhile, PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, heads efforts to finalize plans promptly.
ALSO READ
Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud
Strengthening Ties: India-US Tech Partnership Expansion
India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: A Strong Message to the World
Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to India's Social Unity and Economic Progress
UN Honors Fallen Indian Peacekeepers on International Day of Peacekeepers