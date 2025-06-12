PCB Eyes Tri-Series Amid Asia Cup Uncertainties

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively exploring alternative cricket events as uncertainties cloud the Asia Cup's future. Initial plans have the tournament taking place in India this September, but geopolitical tensions with Pakistan could alter these plans.

A well-informed source in the PCB disclosed ongoing discussions with Afghanistan's cricket board about organizing a tri-series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and UAE in Dubai this August. This step is being considered if the Asia Cup faces delays or is moved from its original schedule.

Despite being set for India, the Asia Cup's feasibility remains uncertain as both the PCB and the Asian Cricket Council await the Indian cricket board's conclusive stance. Meanwhile, PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, heads efforts to finalize plans promptly.