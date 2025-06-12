Left Menu

Grand Slam Track: Early End Sparks Future Promise

The Grand Slam Track circuit has canceled its Los Angeles meet, concluding its inaugural season prematurely. Despite attracting top athletes with generous prize money, it faced low attendance and logistical challenges. The series plans a return in 2026 with new investors and partnerships.

Grand Slam Track, a promising new series in athletics, has unexpectedly concluded its debut season by canceling the Los Angeles meet, according to sources speaking to Reuters. The ambitious project, featuring renowned athlete Michael Johnson, aimed to revolutionize the sport with substantial prize offerings.

Despite attracting star athletes with its $12.6 million total prize pool, the series struggled with attendance issues from the start. Its opening event in Kingston did not meet expectations, and the organizers had already reduced the duration of a Philadelphia meet from three days to two.

The cancellation of the Los Angeles event was primarily due to financial disagreements with Drake Stadium. Looking ahead, there are plans for a 2026 season supported by new investors and partnerships. Organizers have scheduled a Zoom update with athletes following the Oslo Diamond League event.

