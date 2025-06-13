Tottenham Hotspur Appoints Thomas Frank as New Manager Amid Strategic Shift
Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager on a three-year contract, following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou. Frank, renowned for his innovative coaching at Brentford, faces the challenge of leading Spurs into next year's Champions League, after they recently won the Europa League.
In a strategic move, Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Thomas Frank as their fifth full-time manager in six years, replacing Ange Postecoglou after a tumultuous Premier League season. Frank, a 51-year-old Dane, joins from Brentford on a three-year deal.
The club's statement praises Frank's innovative coaching methods and proven track record in player development. Despite Postecoglou's historic Europa League win, Spurs are eager to rebuild after finishing a disappointing 17th in the league.
Frank, known for his detailed approach and successful tenure at Brentford, looks to continue his trend of developing underdogs. His coaching team, including Justin Cochrane, Chris Haslam, and Joe Newton, will join him, setting high expectations for the upcoming seasons at Spurs.
