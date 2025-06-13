Left Menu

Security Strikes: U.S. Customs and Border Protection at FIFA Club World Cup

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ensuring security at the FIFA Club World Cup amidst Trump's immigration policies. While the agency maintains its stance on offering security at major events, FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses any security concerns, claiming the priority is fan safety and security.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is playing a significant role in safeguarding the FIFA Club World Cup, aligning with its traditional presence at major sporting events like the Super Bowl. This involvement comes amid tensions surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration policies, as noted by the agency in an official statement.

During a recent event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reassured the public about security measures, stating that safety is paramount for the fans attending the games. Despite previous issues such as last year's Copa America incident, where security was compromised, proactive measures are prioritized for the Club World Cup opener.

The tournament, featuring 32 teams in 11 cities, coincides with nationwide protests against U.S. Immigration enforcement actions, adding to the security challenges. The agency's commitment includes tasks like screening shipments for hazardous materials to ensure the safety of attendees.

