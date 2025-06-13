Sports On the Move: Big Wins, Shocking Losses, and Injury Updates

In a whirlwind of sporting updates, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers stay true to their game strategies for the upcoming Game 4. Amid preparation, various sports scenes grapple with contagiously uncertain times.

The New York Mets face a setback with pitcher Kodai Senga heading to the injured list following a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, golfers like J.J. Spaun make impressive strides at the U.S. Open, navigating its notoriously treacherous course, while Bryson DeChambeau confronts challenges early on.

Significant changes are also happening off the field. NFL's Brian Rolapp transitions to a new role with the PGA Tour, and Wimbledon announces increased prize money, ensuring sports spectacles are as exhilarating behind the scenes as they are in the public eye.