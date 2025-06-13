Left Menu

Cummins' Six-Wicket Wonder: A Record-Breaking Day at Lord's

Pat Cummins produced a masterful display with a six-wicket haul, setting records at the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's. Australia's captain reached 300 Test wickets, maintaining the best strike rate for an Australian seamer. His leadership remains crucial as Australia navigates a challenging match position.

Australia captain Pat Cummins (Photo: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
Australia's captain Pat Cummins dominated the World Test Championship final at Lord's, delivering a remarkable six-wicket performance against South Africa on the second day. This effort tilted the match slightly in favor of the defending champions, as Cummins dismantled the South African batting lineup, securing figures of 6/28 from 18.1 overs.

At 32, Cummins entered the elite club of bowlers with 300 Test wickets, becoming the eighth Australian and the 40th overall to achieve this feat. He is also the fifth-fastest to reach this milestone in terms of balls bowled, surpassing the legendary Malcolm Marshall by three deliveries. Cummins' bowling strike rate of 45.75 is unparalleled among Australian seamers.

Additionally, Cummins matched Pakistan's Imran Khan in becoming the joint 10th fastest to 300 Test wickets, hitting the target in 68 matches. With 136 wickets as captain, second only to Imran Khan's 187 among pace-bowling leaders, Cummins has also claimed 200 wickets in the World Test Championship history, standing as the lone pacer with 206 scalps at 22.11 runs apiece.

Despite his individual brilliance, Australia faced a struggle at 144/8 by the close of the second day. A crucial 61-run stand by Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc steadied their innings after the team faltered at 73/7, underlining the importance of Cummins' leadership moving forward.

