Juventus Extends Igor Tudor's Contract Ahead of Club World Cup

Juventus has renewed Igor Tudor's contract for two additional years as they prepare for the Club World Cup. Under Tudor's management, the team secured a Champions League spot. Juventus will face Al-Ain, Wydad AC, and Manchester City in Group G at the tournament in the United States.

Juventus has renewed Igor Tudor's contract for an additional two years as they gear up for their Club World Cup campaign. This decision was announced on Friday by the Serie A club.

Tudor joined in March, taking over from Thiago Motta when Juve was outside the top four in the league and out of all cup competitions. In less than three months under Tudor, Juventus managed to secure a fourth-place finish, thus qualifying for the Champions League.

The Turin giants will kick off their Club World Cup journey against Emirati team Al-Ain in Washington, D.C., followed by matches against Morocco's Wydad AC and English powerhouse Manchester City in Group G.

