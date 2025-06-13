Aiden Markram's Heroics Edge South Africa Closer to Historic Test Win

Aiden Markram delivered an unbeaten century as South Africa inched closer to an unlikely win in the World Test Championship final. The team needs only 69 runs to topple Australia, having reached 213-2 at stumps on day three at Lord's on Friday.

The contest saw a dramatic shift as South Africa, led by Markram at 102 and captain Temba Bavuma at 65 not out, set up the highest partnership of the match with a 143-run stand. Australia regretted dropping Bavuma early, allowing him to score and later suffering a finger injury to slip fielder Steve Smith.

Australia started the day with a 218-run lead but was eventually dismissed for 207. Markram and Bavuma's resilient partnership has given South Africa hope of achieving what seemed an impossible victory.

