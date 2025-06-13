Left Menu

Aiden Markram's Heroics Edge South Africa Closer to Historic Test Win

Aiden Markram's unbeaten century brings South Africa within reach of a remarkable victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia. South Africa needs 69 more runs, with Markram and captain Temba Bavuma anchoring the chase at Lord's, after a gripping contest shifted dramatically in their favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:11 IST
Aiden Markram's Heroics Edge South Africa Closer to Historic Test Win
Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram delivered an unbeaten century as South Africa inched closer to an unlikely win in the World Test Championship final. The team needs only 69 runs to topple Australia, having reached 213-2 at stumps on day three at Lord's on Friday.

The contest saw a dramatic shift as South Africa, led by Markram at 102 and captain Temba Bavuma at 65 not out, set up the highest partnership of the match with a 143-run stand. Australia regretted dropping Bavuma early, allowing him to score and later suffering a finger injury to slip fielder Steve Smith.

Australia started the day with a 218-run lead but was eventually dismissed for 207. Markram and Bavuma's resilient partnership has given South Africa hope of achieving what seemed an impossible victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025