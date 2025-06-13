Left Menu

South Africa Eyes Historic Victory: Bavuma and Markram Lead the Charge

South Africa, powered by Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, is on the verge of a historic ICC trophy win. Despite Australia's formidable bowling attack, the Proteas are just 69 runs away from victory. Bavuma's injury and Markram's century have set the stage for an exhilarating finale.

In a thrilling contest at the World Test Championship final, South Africa is tantalizingly close to ending a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy. Captain Temba Bavuma, battling a hamstring strain, and Aiden Markram's stellar innings have brought the Proteas within 69 runs of victory against Australia.

Bavuma and Markram's unbroken 143-run partnership has fended off one of cricket's most formidable bowling lineups, showcasing skill and determination. As South Africa embarks on this historic chase, the duo has capitalized on a pitch that has eased since the first two days of play.

Australia started the innings with the upper hand and an array of seasoned bowlers, yet Bavuma and Markram's resolve has frustrated the defending champions. As the final day looms, the cricket world anticipates a gripping conclusion to this historic test match at Lord's.

