Aiden Markram's Unbeaten Century Sparks South Africa's Historic Chase

Aiden Markram's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, has put South Africa tantalizingly close to a remarkable victory in the World Test Championship final, with just 69 runs needed to topple Australia. South Africa ended day three at Lord's on a promising 213-2.

Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who is playing through a hamstring strain, formed an unbroken 143-run partnership. This strategic collaboration is the highest of the match, pushing South Africa within reach of achieving the joint second-highest successful run chase in Lord's test history.

Australia's regret was palpable after dropping a simple catch, with the moment further tainted by Steve Smith's injury. The initial days of the test saw dominance by bowlers, capturing 24 wickets, but Friday's play saw a shift to a more batsman-friendly pitch.

