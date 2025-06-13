Aiden Markram's Unbeaten Century Sparks South Africa's Historic Chase
Aiden Markram's unbeaten century and a strong partnership with Temba Bavuma put South Africa on the cusp of a historic victory at the World Test Championship final. Despite a challenging 282-run target set by Australia, South Africa reached 213-2, needing just 69 more for triumph at Lord's.
Aiden Markram's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, has put South Africa tantalizingly close to a remarkable victory in the World Test Championship final, with just 69 runs needed to topple Australia. South Africa ended day three at Lord's on a promising 213-2.
Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who is playing through a hamstring strain, formed an unbroken 143-run partnership. This strategic collaboration is the highest of the match, pushing South Africa within reach of achieving the joint second-highest successful run chase in Lord's test history.
Australia's regret was palpable after dropping a simple catch, with the moment further tainted by Steve Smith's injury. The initial days of the test saw dominance by bowlers, capturing 24 wickets, but Friday's play saw a shift to a more batsman-friendly pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
