Left Menu

Aiden Markram's Unbeaten Century Sparks South Africa's Historic Chase

Aiden Markram's unbeaten century and a strong partnership with Temba Bavuma put South Africa on the cusp of a historic victory at the World Test Championship final. Despite a challenging 282-run target set by Australia, South Africa reached 213-2, needing just 69 more for triumph at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:42 IST
Aiden Markram's Unbeaten Century Sparks South Africa's Historic Chase
Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram's stellar performance, marked by an unbeaten century, has put South Africa tantalizingly close to a remarkable victory in the World Test Championship final, with just 69 runs needed to topple Australia. South Africa ended day three at Lord's on a promising 213-2.

Markram and captain Temba Bavuma, who is playing through a hamstring strain, formed an unbroken 143-run partnership. This strategic collaboration is the highest of the match, pushing South Africa within reach of achieving the joint second-highest successful run chase in Lord's test history.

Australia's regret was palpable after dropping a simple catch, with the moment further tainted by Steve Smith's injury. The initial days of the test saw dominance by bowlers, capturing 24 wickets, but Friday's play saw a shift to a more batsman-friendly pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025