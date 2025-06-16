Left Menu

Test Cricket Triumphs: A Rollercoaster WTC 2023-25 Cycle

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2023-25 showcased the timeless appeal of Test cricket amidst a cash-rich T20 era. Legends retired, South Africa clinched their first title, and upsets marked this cycle, leaving a lasting impression on players and fans alike.

South Africa with WTC mace. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle proved that Test cricket remains unmatched in drama and excitement, despite the allure of franchise T20 leagues. This period witnessed triumphs, comebacks, and heartbreaks, exemplifying cricket's traditional format's enduring charm.

South Africa, under captain Temba Bavuma's inspiring leadership, won their maiden world title. Despite criticism for prioritizing T20 leagues, the Proteas broke stereotypes, completing a historic eight-match winning streak, a testament to resilience.

The cycle's remarkable upsets included India's unexpected home series defeat to New Zealand and Pakistan's historic loss to Bangladesh. Comebacks from West Indies and Pakistan spiced up the tournament, while retirements of legendary players like Virat Kohli and David Warner added poignant moments to the WTC narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

