Mumbai City FC Signs Rising Star Zothanpuia: A Strategic Midfield Boost

Mumbai City FC has announced the acquisition of Zothanpuia, a talented midfielder from Aizawl FC, on a three-year contract, a club statement confirmed on Monday. Known affectionately as 'Puipuia', the 20-year-old began his professional career with Electric Veng FC in Mizoram in 2022, before playing for Oranje FC in the I-League 2 during the 2023-24 season, and later for Southern Samity in the 2024 Calcutta League. He recently featured prominently for Aizawl FC in the I-League 2024-25 season, where his 20 appearances resulted in three goals and two assists.

Led by ambitions for a powerful squad, Mumbai City FC seeks to add fresh talent and energy to its lineup ahead of the new season. The inclusion of Zothanpuia is aimed at enhancing midfield performance as the club readies for the 2025-26 campaign. In a statement, Zothanpuia expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, noting, 'I am thrilled to join Mumbai City. It is a club with a rich history and a record of winning trophies and titles. I am looking forward to contributing to that effort and hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad. Playing in the ISL has been a dream of mine, and I am excited to live that dream with Mumbai City.'

Mumbai City's Director of Football, Sujay Sharma, praised Zothanpuia as a 'young and promising talent' who shows considerable potential. 'His football attributes and ability to contribute across midfield will add depth to our squad. We are building a competitive and talented group for the new season and the future. We are looking forward to seeing him develop and grow with the group,' Sharma stated in the club's release. (ANI)

