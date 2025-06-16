McLaren Faces Tensions After Dramatic Collision at Canadian GP

The Formula One Canadian Grand Prix turned dramatic for McLaren as drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided during a tense battle for fourth place. The incident, happening just three laps from the finish, was a major talking point in Montreal as Piastri extended his championship lead.

McLaren's team principal, Andrea Stella, outlined plans to discuss the crash once tensions had eased. The team leader emphasized maintaining fairness in racing between Piastri and Norris while acknowledging the inevitable tough conversations ahead.

Piastri's lead in the championship grows as Norris, who publicly took responsibility for the mishap, faces confidence challenges. With support from McLaren, Norris is encouraged to learn and grow, ensuring no disruption to the team's racing values as they prepare for Austria.