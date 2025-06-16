American Tennis Stars Shine in Global Rankings

Ben Shelton rose to prominence in the ATP rankings, moving up to No. 10 on Monday. This achievement sees him alongside fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, placing three U.S. men in the top 10 for the first time since 2006.

In women's tennis, the U.S. continues to excel, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Amanda Anisimova all ranking within the WTA's top 13. Aryna Sabalenka maintains the No. 1 spot, having claimed the position in October.

This significant rise in rankings for both American men and women highlights the country's resurgence in the global tennis arena. Taylor Fritz's recent victory in Germany further underscores the competitive presence of American players on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)