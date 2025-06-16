American Tennis Stars Shine in Global Rankings
Ben Shelton, an American tennis player, climbed to No. 10 in the ATP rankings, joining fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the top 10, marking a milestone last seen in 2006. The success of American men and women in tennis elevates the country's stature in the sport.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Ben Shelton rose to prominence in the ATP rankings, moving up to No. 10 on Monday. This achievement sees him alongside fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, placing three U.S. men in the top 10 for the first time since 2006.
In women's tennis, the U.S. continues to excel, with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Amanda Anisimova all ranking within the WTA's top 13. Aryna Sabalenka maintains the No. 1 spot, having claimed the position in October.
This significant rise in rankings for both American men and women highlights the country's resurgence in the global tennis arena. Taylor Fritz's recent victory in Germany further underscores the competitive presence of American players on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff Advances to French Open Quarter-finals with Dominant Performance
Coco Gauff Survives Error-Filled Battle to Reach French Open Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff Dashes Lois Boisson's French Open Hopes
Coco Gauff Silences Home Crowd: A Ruthless Triumph at Roland Garros
Coco Gauff: From Set Down to French Open Crown