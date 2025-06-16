Left Menu

Salernitana Struck by Food Poisoning Chaos Amidst Relegation Battle

Salernitana faces upheaval as a food poisoning outbreak incapacitates players and staff amid a crucial relegation battle with Sampdoria. The Serie B team has sought a postponement, while the illness throws their survival hopes into uncertainty and opens a potential investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:46 IST
Salernitana Struck by Food Poisoning Chaos Amidst Relegation Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Salernitana's struggle to fend off relegation has entered a new crisis, as a food poisoning outbreak has left much of the team hospitalized during a critical face-off with Sampdoria.

In an effort to delay Friday's second-leg match, the team has formally requested a postponement. The illness casts doubt over their ability to compete effectively, sparking calls for an investigation.

The ailment struck post-defeat in Genoa, leaving 21 squad members needing medical attention. With a two-goal deficit and lingering health concerns, the club's future in Serie B may hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025