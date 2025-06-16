Salernitana Struck by Food Poisoning Chaos Amidst Relegation Battle

Salernitana's struggle to fend off relegation has entered a new crisis, as a food poisoning outbreak has left much of the team hospitalized during a critical face-off with Sampdoria.

In an effort to delay Friday's second-leg match, the team has formally requested a postponement. The illness casts doubt over their ability to compete effectively, sparking calls for an investigation.

The ailment struck post-defeat in Genoa, leaving 21 squad members needing medical attention. With a two-goal deficit and lingering health concerns, the club's future in Serie B may hang in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)