TNPL Clears Ashwin, Dindigul Dragons in Ball-Tampering Allegations

In a significant development in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons, have been officially cleared of ball-tampering charges. These allegations were initially leveled by their opponents, Siechem Madurai Panthers, accusing the Dragons of using chemically treated towels to modify the ball's condition during their game on June 14.

Madurai Panthers' coach, Shijit Chandran, filed the complaint, stating that the rapid deterioration of the ball adversely affected his team's performance. He claimed the sound emitted when their batsmen struck the ball was suggestive of its altered state, likening it to hitting a hard stone rather than a standard cricket ball.

However, after a thorough investigation, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan stated that no evidence of tampering was found. The towels, reportedly issued by TNCA, were accessible to both teams, and the match officials maintained constant oversight. Kannan urged the franchise to present credible evidence if available, but the claims have been dismissed as speculative. Meanwhile, Ashwin's team, the defending champions, remains focused on their title defense after securing another victory in Salem.

(With inputs from agencies.)