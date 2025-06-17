Left Menu

Jack van Poortvliet Joins Lions: Rugby's Newest Star on the Rise

Jack van Poortvliet, Leicester Tigers and England scrumhalf, will join the British and Irish Lions in Dublin as cover for a warm-up game against Argentina. The Lions, dealing with Gibson-Park's injury, included Van Poortvliet, noted for his performance in England's training squad ahead of France XV match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:39 IST
Jack van Poortvliet Joins Lions: Rugby's Newest Star on the Rise

Jack van Poortvliet, a talented scrumhalf from Leicester Tigers and England's national team, has been called up to join the British and Irish Lions for their warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin.

This decision comes as the Lions manage fitness concerns with current scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who is nursing a minor glute strain. The Lions want to ensure they are fully prepared for the match and have brought in Van Poortvliet to provide much-needed cover.

The 24-year-old has previously earned 15 caps for England and was recently named in Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad for the upcoming match against France XV. The addition of Van Poortvliet adds depth and experience to the Lions' lineup as they gear up for Friday's confrontation with Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025