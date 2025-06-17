Jack van Poortvliet Joins Lions: Rugby's Newest Star on the Rise
Jack van Poortvliet, Leicester Tigers and England scrumhalf, will join the British and Irish Lions in Dublin as cover for a warm-up game against Argentina. The Lions, dealing with Gibson-Park's injury, included Van Poortvliet, noted for his performance in England's training squad ahead of France XV match.
Jack van Poortvliet, a talented scrumhalf from Leicester Tigers and England's national team, has been called up to join the British and Irish Lions for their warm-up match against Argentina in Dublin.
This decision comes as the Lions manage fitness concerns with current scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who is nursing a minor glute strain. The Lions want to ensure they are fully prepared for the match and have brought in Van Poortvliet to provide much-needed cover.
The 24-year-old has previously earned 15 caps for England and was recently named in Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad for the upcoming match against France XV. The addition of Van Poortvliet adds depth and experience to the Lions' lineup as they gear up for Friday's confrontation with Argentina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
