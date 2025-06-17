Farewell to 'Uncle Boll': Timo Boll's Lasting Legacy in Table Tennis
German table tennis icon Timo Boll, affectionately known as 'Uncle Boll' by Chinese fans, retired after a celebrated career. Boll, who once held the world number one title and earned four Olympic medals, played his last match in Frankfurt, reflecting on his memorable battles with top Chinese players.
In a heartfelt farewell, Chinese table tennis enthusiasts bid adieu to their beloved 'Uncle Boll', German former world number one, Timo Boll, who retired from international play last year with an impressive collection of four Olympic medals. The 44-year-old athlete competed for the final time professionally in Frankfurt this past Sunday.
Boll expressed his gratitude towards Chinese fans on Weibo, acknowledging their cross-border affection following his team's defeat in the Bundesliga final. He reminisced about the cherished competition with esteemed Chinese players such as Ma Lin and Fan Zhendong, both Olympic champions.
His farewell post garnered millions of views in China, a nation where table tennis is considered its national pastime, reflecting his significant impact and legacy on the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
