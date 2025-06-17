Left Menu

Farewell to 'Uncle Boll': Timo Boll's Lasting Legacy in Table Tennis

German table tennis icon Timo Boll, affectionately known as 'Uncle Boll' by Chinese fans, retired after a celebrated career. Boll, who once held the world number one title and earned four Olympic medals, played his last match in Frankfurt, reflecting on his memorable battles with top Chinese players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:18 IST
Farewell to 'Uncle Boll': Timo Boll's Lasting Legacy in Table Tennis

In a heartfelt farewell, Chinese table tennis enthusiasts bid adieu to their beloved 'Uncle Boll', German former world number one, Timo Boll, who retired from international play last year with an impressive collection of four Olympic medals. The 44-year-old athlete competed for the final time professionally in Frankfurt this past Sunday.

Boll expressed his gratitude towards Chinese fans on Weibo, acknowledging their cross-border affection following his team's defeat in the Bundesliga final. He reminisced about the cherished competition with esteemed Chinese players such as Ma Lin and Fan Zhendong, both Olympic champions.

His farewell post garnered millions of views in China, a nation where table tennis is considered its national pastime, reflecting his significant impact and legacy on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025