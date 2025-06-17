Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Shines in Europe Tour

The Indian junior women's hockey team wrapped up their impressive European tour, facing a narrow 2-3 shootout defeat to hosts Netherlands after a regulation time stalemate.

Entering the game with four straight victories, including three against Belgium and one against Australia, India exhibited determination and poise despite the Dutch side's technical prowess.

While both teams had numerous scoring chances, defensive discipline and stellar goalkeeping maintained the deadlock across four quarters, leading to a shootout where Netherlands ultimately triumphed.

(With inputs from agencies.)