Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Shines in Europe Tour

The Indian junior women's hockey team had a strong European tour, ending with a narrow 2-3 shootout loss to the Netherlands after a goalless draw. They previously won four consecutive matches, showcasing resilience and skill as preparations for the Women's Junior World Cup continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Utrecht | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian junior women's hockey team wrapped up their impressive European tour, facing a narrow 2-3 shootout defeat to hosts Netherlands after a regulation time stalemate.

Entering the game with four straight victories, including three against Belgium and one against Australia, India exhibited determination and poise despite the Dutch side's technical prowess.

While both teams had numerous scoring chances, defensive discipline and stellar goalkeeping maintained the deadlock across four quarters, leading to a shootout where Netherlands ultimately triumphed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

