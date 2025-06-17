Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Shines in Europe Tour
The Indian junior women's hockey team had a strong European tour, ending with a narrow 2-3 shootout loss to the Netherlands after a goalless draw. They previously won four consecutive matches, showcasing resilience and skill as preparations for the Women's Junior World Cup continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Utrecht | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:08 IST
- Netherlands
The Indian junior women's hockey team wrapped up their impressive European tour, facing a narrow 2-3 shootout defeat to hosts Netherlands after a regulation time stalemate.
Entering the game with four straight victories, including three against Belgium and one against Australia, India exhibited determination and poise despite the Dutch side's technical prowess.
While both teams had numerous scoring chances, defensive discipline and stellar goalkeeping maintained the deadlock across four quarters, leading to a shootout where Netherlands ultimately triumphed.
