Club World Cup Heatwave Fuels Controversy and Concerns

As soaring temperatures and unrelenting humidity grip the Club World Cup, concern is growing among players and fans alike. Calls for additional cooling measures and schedule adjustments have emerged as midday matches, like the one in Pasadena, saw temperatures nearing 32°C, impacting player performance and spectator comfort.

Players, including Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, struggled under the intense heat, while fans faced long queues, limited shade, and water shortages. Upcoming matches are set to continue with afternoon kickoffs in hot locations like Miami, raising further safety alarms.

FIFPRO is urging FIFA to revisit the scheduling, advocating for heat protection measures to prioritize player welfare. However, FIFA asserts current protocols align with international standards. The sweltering conditions add to controversies surrounding the tournament's expanded 32-team format, marked by potential player burnout and welfare issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)