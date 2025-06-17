Left Menu

Club World Cup Heatwave Fuels Controversy and Concerns

Extreme heat at the Club World Cup raises safety and welfare concerns for players and fans. With temperatures soaring above 32°C in venues like Pasadena, FIFPRO demands FIFA revise match schedules and implement better heat protection. Critics claim such conditions exacerbate existing pressures of the tournament's expanded format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:36 IST
Club World Cup Heatwave Fuels Controversy and Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As soaring temperatures and unrelenting humidity grip the Club World Cup, concern is growing among players and fans alike. Calls for additional cooling measures and schedule adjustments have emerged as midday matches, like the one in Pasadena, saw temperatures nearing 32°C, impacting player performance and spectator comfort.

Players, including Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, struggled under the intense heat, while fans faced long queues, limited shade, and water shortages. Upcoming matches are set to continue with afternoon kickoffs in hot locations like Miami, raising further safety alarms.

FIFPRO is urging FIFA to revisit the scheduling, advocating for heat protection measures to prioritize player welfare. However, FIFA asserts current protocols align with international standards. The sweltering conditions add to controversies surrounding the tournament's expanded 32-team format, marked by potential player burnout and welfare issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025