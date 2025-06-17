Left Menu

Bangladesh Duo Shanto and Mushfiqur Dominate Sri Lanka in Test Opener

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim's record partnership placed Bangladesh in control at 293-3 against Sri Lanka. They rebuilt from 45-3 after early wickets, with Shanto scoring 136 and Mushfiqur 105. Despite early breakthroughs, Sri Lanka's bowlers struggled as the test also marked Angelo Mathews's farewell appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:49 IST
Bangladesh Duo Shanto and Mushfiqur Dominate Sri Lanka in Test Opener
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On an exhilarating first day of the first Test, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim's standout performances placed their team in a commanding position against Sri Lanka. A 247-run partnership for the fourth wicket saw Bangladesh conclude the day at an impressive 293-3 in Galle.

Both players rescued Bangladesh from early distress at 45-3 after Sri Lanka's Tharindu Ratnayake claimed two wickets on his debut. Shanto capitalized on the loose deliveries, celebrating his seventh Test century with a score of 136, while Mushfiqur ended a lean spell with an unbeaten 105.

Sri Lanka, seeking to break the partnership, found their bowlers' efforts neutralized by Bangladesh's resolute batting. The match marks the beginning of the World Test Championship's new cycle and serves as a farewell match for Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025