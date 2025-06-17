Bangladesh Duo Shanto and Mushfiqur Dominate Sri Lanka in Test Opener

On an exhilarating first day of the first Test, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim's standout performances placed their team in a commanding position against Sri Lanka. A 247-run partnership for the fourth wicket saw Bangladesh conclude the day at an impressive 293-3 in Galle.

Both players rescued Bangladesh from early distress at 45-3 after Sri Lanka's Tharindu Ratnayake claimed two wickets on his debut. Shanto capitalized on the loose deliveries, celebrating his seventh Test century with a score of 136, while Mushfiqur ended a lean spell with an unbeaten 105.

Sri Lanka, seeking to break the partnership, found their bowlers' efforts neutralized by Bangladesh's resolute batting. The match marks the beginning of the World Test Championship's new cycle and serves as a farewell match for Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews.