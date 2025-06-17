Toto Wolff Blasts Red Bull's 'Petty' Protest After Russell's Canadian GP Victory

Mercedes Formula One team principal Toto Wolff has lambasted Red Bull for what he described as a "petty and embarrassing" protest over George Russell's victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. The protest, which alleged unsportsmanlike conduct by Russell, was dismissed by race stewards hours after the race concluded.

Red Bull insinuated that Russell tried to trick Max Verstappen during a safety car period, possibly leading to a penalty. Wolff, speaking at the premiere of the film "F1," criticized Red Bull for launching two protests, both of which were rejected, and questioned their motivation.

The recent protest follows a similar occurrence in Miami, where Red Bull contested Russell's third-place finish, which was also unsuccessful. As tensions rise, Wolff made clear that Verstappen was not at fault and attributed the complaints to Red Bull's management strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)