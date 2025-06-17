Left Menu

Bangladesh's Dominance: Shanto and Rahim Lead with Record Partnership

Bangladesh ended the first day of their test match against Sri Lanka in a strong position, thanks to a massive 247-run partnership from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. This alliance set a new record for Bangladesh in tests against Sri Lanka, overshadowing Sri Lanka's early success with the ball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:45 IST
Bangladesh's Dominance: Shanto and Rahim Lead with Record Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim created a remarkable alliance, steering Bangladesh to 293-3 on the opening day of their test match against Sri Lanka. Their unbroken 247-run partnership rewrote history for Bangladesh in tests against Sri Lanka, surpassing the previous record set by Litton Das and Mominul Haque.

Sri Lanka initially enjoyed a strong start, with debutant offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake taking two early wickets. But Captain Shanto, showcasing his skill with a commanding 136 runs, including 14 boundaries and a six, turned the tide in Bangladesh's favor. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim also found his footing, notching up an unbeaten 105 after a close call on 25, marking his return to form.

The match, part of the new World Test Championship cycle, saw Sri Lanka's attempts to regain control thwarted by the seasoned batsmen, even with a fresh second new ball. The contest also marks the final test appearance of former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, adding a historic note to the proceedings in Galle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025