Bangladesh's Dominance: Shanto and Rahim Lead with Record Partnership

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim created a remarkable alliance, steering Bangladesh to 293-3 on the opening day of their test match against Sri Lanka. Their unbroken 247-run partnership rewrote history for Bangladesh in tests against Sri Lanka, surpassing the previous record set by Litton Das and Mominul Haque.

Sri Lanka initially enjoyed a strong start, with debutant offspinner Tharindu Ratnayake taking two early wickets. But Captain Shanto, showcasing his skill with a commanding 136 runs, including 14 boundaries and a six, turned the tide in Bangladesh's favor. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim also found his footing, notching up an unbeaten 105 after a close call on 25, marking his return to form.

The match, part of the new World Test Championship cycle, saw Sri Lanka's attempts to regain control thwarted by the seasoned batsmen, even with a fresh second new ball. The contest also marks the final test appearance of former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, adding a historic note to the proceedings in Galle.

(With inputs from agencies.)