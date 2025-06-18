Left Menu

Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory

South African football champions Mamelodi Sundowns secured a victory against South Korea's Ulsan HD in their Club World Cup opener with Iqraam Rayners scoring the decisive goal. This victory marked the first win for an African team in the newly expanded tournament in the United States.

Updated: 18-06-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 07:06 IST
Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark start to the Club World Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa triumphed over Ulsan HD with a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of striker Iqraam Rayners' decisive goal. The win was a significant moment for African football, showcasing prominence in the expanded 32-team tournament held in the United States.

Despite early delays due to weather, Sundowns took command of the game with over 70% possession. Although their play sometimes lacked pace and edge, the team's dominance was evident. After two disallowed goals in the first half, Rayners' crucial strike just before halftime made the difference.

Despite Ulsan HD's efforts to counterattack, Sundowns maintained control, pushing through their errors and missed chances. This victory set the tone for the South African team's campaign, highlighting their potential on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

