Indian Junior Hockey Team Begins Four-Nation Tournament Quest

India's junior men's hockey team is in Berlin to participate in a four-nation tournament as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup. Led by Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, the team will face Germany, Australia, and Spain in a bid to sharpen their skills and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian junior men's hockey team has departed for Berlin to engage in a four-nation tournament, scheduled from June 21 to 25. This event serves as a preparatory platform for the imminent World Cup later this year.

Under the captaincy of Araijeet Singh Hundal and supported by Amir Ali as vice-captain, the young team is set to open its challenge against Germany on June 21. Subsequent round-robin matches will see them square off against Australia and Spain, marking crucial tests of their abilities.

The competition will culminate on June 25 with classification matches determining the champion and third-place position. As emphasized by Hundal, this tournament is pivotal for trialling strategies and identifying improvement areas before the World Cup, which is slated to occur in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

