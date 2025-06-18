Premier League Kick-off: A Thrilling Start Awaits

The anticipation is building as Liverpool prepares to defend their Premier League title, beginning with a home match against Bournemouth on August 15. The opening day promises excitement, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Arsenal, last year's runner-up, will take on Manchester United on August 17, while Manchester City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, hopes to recapture the glory with their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16. Chelsea is geared up to face Crystal Palace, fresh off their FA Cup victory.

Tottenham has undergone significant changes, replacing manager Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank, who will start his tenure against newly-promoted Burnley. The Premier League season is set to conclude on May 24, 2026, promising several months of thrilling football.

