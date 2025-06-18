Left Menu

Premier League Kick-off: A Thrilling Start Awaits

The Premier League's new season kicks off with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth on August 15. Arsenal faces Manchester United, while Manchester City and Chelsea start their campaigns against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, respectively. Tottenham, under new management, welcomes Burnley. The season finale is set for May 24, 2026.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:32 IST
The anticipation is building as Liverpool prepares to defend their Premier League title, beginning with a home match against Bournemouth on August 15. The opening day promises excitement, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Arsenal, last year's runner-up, will take on Manchester United on August 17, while Manchester City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, hopes to recapture the glory with their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16. Chelsea is geared up to face Crystal Palace, fresh off their FA Cup victory.

Tottenham has undergone significant changes, replacing manager Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank, who will start his tenure against newly-promoted Burnley. The Premier League season is set to conclude on May 24, 2026, promising several months of thrilling football.

