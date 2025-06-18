Left Menu

Dhruv Jurel: India's Rising Star Awaits Test Cricket Redemption

Dhruv Jurel's journey from a promising debut against England to a versatile batsman has caught attention as he awaits more frequent Test appearances. With consistent performances in India A and IPL, Jurel's adaptability in challenging conditions positions him as a potential asset for India's future Test endeavors.

Djruv Jurel. (Photo- @dhruvjurel21 X). Image Credit: ANI
Dhruv Jurel, a cricketer of significant promise, continues to make a mark with his noteworthy performances as discussions about India's squad for the upcoming Test against England intensify. While names like Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan dominate talk, Jurel's contributions since his Test debut last year cannot be overlooked.

His initial impact came as he scored 69 against South Africa A and further impressed during his debut series against England, amassing 190 runs with an average of 63.33. Jurel's resilient showing at Ranchi and his critical performance in the IPL season further bolstered his reputation as a reliable cricketer.

As India gears up for future transitions post-Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Jurel's adaptability and performances in challenging overseas conditions make him a strategic option for bolstering India's middle-order and a potential standby for Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

