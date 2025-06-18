Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been officially charged with doping violations by England's Football Association, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

The Ukraine international, a major signing for Chelsea at USD 108 million in 2023, has not played since it was revealed in December that he was under investigation for doping.

The Football Association has stated that Mudryk is facing allegations of anti-doping rule violations involving a prohibited substance. Although the investigation is ongoing, Mudryk insists on his innocence, expressing hope for a swift return to the field.

