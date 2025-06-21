Belgium Triumphs Over India in Women's Hockey Showdown
The Indian women's hockey team faced a tough 1-5 defeat against Belgium, marking their fifth consecutive loss in the FIH Pro League. Despite an early lead by Deepika, Belgium dominated the second half, with goals from Hélène Brasseur, Lucie Breyne, Ambre Ballenghien, and Charlotte Englebert securing their victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The Indian women's hockey team saw their struggles persist as they suffered a 1-5 loss against Belgium in the FIH Pro League, continuing their losing streak to five consecutive matches.
Despite a promising start with a goal by Deepika in the sixth minute, Belgium's second-half dominance secured their win with goals from notable players.
India's defense initially held strong, fending off multiple penalty corners, but ultimately could not withstand Belgium's aggressive play, with set-piece conversions sealing their fate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Hockey
- Women
- FIH Pro League
- Belgium
- Deepika
- Brasseur
- Breyne
- Ballenghien
- Englebert
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's Magnum Opus
Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's Magnum Opus
Belgium's Defensive Dilemma: Trusting the Squad Amid Criticism
Kevin De Bruyne's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Belgium to Victory
Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium's Bilateral Bonhomie