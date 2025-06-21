Left Menu

Belgium Triumphs Over India in Women's Hockey Showdown

The Indian women's hockey team faced a tough 1-5 defeat against Belgium, marking their fifth consecutive loss in the FIH Pro League. Despite an early lead by Deepika, Belgium dominated the second half, with goals from Hélène Brasseur, Lucie Breyne, Ambre Ballenghien, and Charlotte Englebert securing their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:47 IST
Belgium Triumphs Over India in Women's Hockey Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian women's hockey team saw their struggles persist as they suffered a 1-5 loss against Belgium in the FIH Pro League, continuing their losing streak to five consecutive matches.

Despite a promising start with a goal by Deepika in the sixth minute, Belgium's second-half dominance secured their win with goals from notable players.

India's defense initially held strong, fending off multiple penalty corners, but ultimately could not withstand Belgium's aggressive play, with set-piece conversions sealing their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025