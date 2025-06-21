Belgium Triumphs Over India in Women's Hockey Showdown

The Indian women's hockey team saw their struggles persist as they suffered a 1-5 loss against Belgium in the FIH Pro League, continuing their losing streak to five consecutive matches.

Despite a promising start with a goal by Deepika in the sixth minute, Belgium's second-half dominance secured their win with goals from notable players.

India's defense initially held strong, fending off multiple penalty corners, but ultimately could not withstand Belgium's aggressive play, with set-piece conversions sealing their fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)