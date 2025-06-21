Left Menu

Rain Checks Bangladesh's Triumph in Galle Cricket Test

In a rain-hit cricket test match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh missed a rare away win, opting for caution despite a lead. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's centuries were a highlight, but time was of the essence. As Sri Lanka prepares for the next test, they face crucial team decisions.

Bangladesh narrowly missed securing a rare victory overseas after their cricket test series opener against Sri Lanka concluded in a draw, thanks to rain interrupting the crucial last day.

Despite leading by 251 runs and having a 50-over window to enforce a result, Bangladesh chose the conservative approach. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who marked his second century of the match, prioritized individual achievement over aggressive tactics.

Sri Lanka faced challenges, notably with off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam taking key wickets, but they held firm. As Sri Lanka looks ahead to the second test in Colombo, filling the void left by retired Angelo Mathews and assessing Prabath Jayasuriya's performance are immediate priorities for the team.

