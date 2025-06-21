Left Menu

Oksana Chusovitina: Celebrating Milestones with Silver

Oksana Chusovitina, an Uzbek gymnast, celebrated her 50th birthday by winning silver in vault at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Tashkent. Former Olympic champion, renowned for her longevity in sports, Chusovitina has won gold and silver medals in her illustrious career, including at the Barcelona and Beijing Olympics.

In an extraordinary feat of longevity and skill, Oksana Chusovitina celebrated her 50th birthday by clinching a silver medal in the vault at the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup held in Tashkent. This distinguished Uzbek gymnast showcased her enduring talent on the global stage once more.

Competing in a field dominated by younger athletes, Chusovitina was narrowly surpassed by 18-year-old Bulgarian Valentina Georgieva, who secured the gold. Shakhinabonu Yusufova, also from Uzbekistan, took the bronze, completing the podium in a proud moment for Uzbek gymnastics.

Chusovitina's storied career spans decades, including becoming the Soviet all-around champion at just 13, world champion on floor in 1991, and an Olympic gold medalist in 1992. Despite switching allegiances to Germany and competing in her eighth Olympic Games in 2021, Chusovitina remains a symbol of perseverance and excellence in gymnastics.

