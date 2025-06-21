Thrilling Start: Test Cricket Clash Between India and England Heats Up
On Day Two of the first Test match between India and England, India posted a strong 471 in their first innings. England, in response, reached 107/1 by tea, with Ben Duckett not out at 53 and Ollie Pope at 48, as India's Jasprit Bumrah took an early wicket.
The thrilling first Test between cricket giants India and England continued to captivate fans on the second day, with India setting an imposing target.
India finished their first innings with an impressive 471 runs, setting a daunting challenge for the English side.
In response, England reached 107/1 at tea, with Ben Duckett standing strong at 53 and Ollie Pope closely following with 48 runs. England's innings began with an early fall when Zak Crawley was caught by Nair from Bumrah's delivery, leaving them at 1-4. India's attack was spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, whose stats stood at an economical 6-2-23-1. Despite the setback, England showed resilience as they moved forward in their pursuit of the target.
