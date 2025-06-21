Left Menu

Germany Dominates as Indian Colts Struggle in 4-Nation Hockey Opener

The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost 1-7 to Germany in their 4-Nation tournament opener. Despite a late goal by Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Germany maintained control throughout the match. India aims to recover against Australia and Spain to qualify for the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Indian junior men's hockey team faced a tough start in the 4-Nation tournament, suffering a significant 1-7 defeat to hosts Germany on Saturday.

Germany swiftly established dominance with early goals from Nico Kistein and Alec Von Schwerin, creating a 2-0 lead within just five minutes, which they extended further before halftime.

Despite a promising goal by India's Sourabh Anand Kushwaha in the final quarter, Germany's relentless attack, led by Hasbach Ben's hat-trick, sealed the match in their favor. India now looks to regroup against Australia and Spain in hopes of reaching the tournament final.

