Germany Dominates as Indian Colts Struggle in 4-Nation Hockey Opener
The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost 1-7 to Germany in their 4-Nation tournament opener. Despite a late goal by Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Germany maintained control throughout the match. India aims to recover against Australia and Spain to qualify for the final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The Indian junior men's hockey team faced a tough start in the 4-Nation tournament, suffering a significant 1-7 defeat to hosts Germany on Saturday.
Germany swiftly established dominance with early goals from Nico Kistein and Alec Von Schwerin, creating a 2-0 lead within just five minutes, which they extended further before halftime.
Despite a promising goal by India's Sourabh Anand Kushwaha in the final quarter, Germany's relentless attack, led by Hasbach Ben's hat-trick, sealed the match in their favor. India now looks to regroup against Australia and Spain in hopes of reaching the tournament final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hockey
- tournament
- India
- Germany
- junior team
- 4-Nation
- loss
- match
- goals
- round-robin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Teen's Life Ends Over TV Dispute
Tragic Loss: Newborns with Critically Low Birth Weight Succumb at District Hospital
Karnataka Covid-19 Update: Rising Tally and Tragic Losses
Tragic Loss: Suspicious Death of Minor Girl in Delhi
Tragic Loss in Balasore: Septic Tank Construction Turns Fatal