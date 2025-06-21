Germany Dominates as Indian Colts Struggle in 4-Nation Hockey Opener

The Indian junior men's hockey team faced a tough start in the 4-Nation tournament, suffering a significant 1-7 defeat to hosts Germany on Saturday.

Germany swiftly established dominance with early goals from Nico Kistein and Alec Von Schwerin, creating a 2-0 lead within just five minutes, which they extended further before halftime.

Despite a promising goal by India's Sourabh Anand Kushwaha in the final quarter, Germany's relentless attack, led by Hasbach Ben's hat-trick, sealed the match in their favor. India now looks to regroup against Australia and Spain in hopes of reaching the tournament final.

(With inputs from agencies.)