Punching Out Drug Abuse: International Boxing Championship Kicks Off in Himachal Pradesh

The International Boxing Championship has officially commenced at The Ridge, Himachal Pradesh, with a call to combat drug abuse through sports. Inaugurated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the event is a tribute to the late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, known for his dedication to state development.

Hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Professional Boxing Association under the theme 'Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports', the championship aims to foster international friendship among athletes worldwide. Shukla urged the youth to integrate sports into their lives, noting sports as a tool for physical and mental well-being.

Addressing concerns over growing drug abuse in the region, the Governor emphasized the collective responsibility in preserving Himachal as a 'Devbhoomi'. Shukla lauded Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh for his initiative in promoting awareness against substance abuse, while personally witnessing a captivating bout between Indian and Russian boxers.

(With inputs from agencies.)