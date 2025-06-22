Bumrah Outshines with Five-Wicket Haul as India Gains Upper Hand
Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional five-wicket haul crushed England's batting lineup for 465 runs on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Despite Harry Brook's near-century and strong partnerships, India's bowlers dominated, giving India a slender six-run lead into the first innings, setting the stage for an intense contest.
In a gripping display of bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack to dismantle England for 465 runs during their first innings, culminating at tea on Day 3 of the Test match at Headingley, Leeds. India now holds a narrow six-run lead heading into their innings.
Despite England's resistance, notably from Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse's counter-attacking surge, Indian bowlers ensured the visitors ended with a modest lead. Harry Brook, who narrowly missed a century, was pivotal in England's competitive response before falling on 99.
India's day was brightened by Krishna's strategic plays and Bumrah's resilience, overcoming four dropped catches to steer his team to an advantageous position. The stage is now set for a riveting finale with India poised slightly ahead but plenty of drama unspooling in the cricketing action at Leeds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
