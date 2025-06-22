Left Menu

Kenan Yildiz Shines in Juventus' Club World Cup Victory

Kenan Yildiz was pivotal in Juventus' 4-1 triumph over Wydad Casablanca during the Club World Cup, scoring twice and contributing to an own goal. Juventus now leads Group G, while Wydad remains scoreless. Yildiz demonstrated remarkable skill and played a crucial role in securing the team's top position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:46 IST
Kenan Yildiz Shines in Juventus' Club World Cup Victory

In a striking display of skill, Kenan Yildiz guided Juventus to a 4-1 victory against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca during the Club World Cup on Sunday. Playing in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, the Italian team now leads Group G with a perfect six points from two matches.

Yildiz played a central role in the match, initiating the opening goal that led to an own goal from Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil. Ten minutes later, Yildiz scored a stunning strike into the top-right corner, cementing Juventus' dominance early on.

Despite a brief setback when Wydad's Thembinkosi Lorch exploited a defensive error to score, Juventus regained control. Yildiz impressively added a third goal before Dusan Vlahovic sealed their win with a final penalty, showcasing a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025