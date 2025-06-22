Kenan Yildiz Shines in Juventus' Club World Cup Victory

In a striking display of skill, Kenan Yildiz guided Juventus to a 4-1 victory against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca during the Club World Cup on Sunday. Playing in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, the Italian team now leads Group G with a perfect six points from two matches.

Yildiz played a central role in the match, initiating the opening goal that led to an own goal from Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil. Ten minutes later, Yildiz scored a stunning strike into the top-right corner, cementing Juventus' dominance early on.

Despite a brief setback when Wydad's Thembinkosi Lorch exploited a defensive error to score, Juventus regained control. Yildiz impressively added a third goal before Dusan Vlahovic sealed their win with a final penalty, showcasing a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)