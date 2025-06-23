Rishabh Pant's Historic Twin Centuries Illuminate India’s Test Prowess in England

Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer to hit twin centuries during a Test match in England. This achievement played a pivotal role in placing India in a commanding position on the fourth day of the first Test at Headingley.

Starting the day with a lead of 96 runs, India resumed play at 90-2. Despite losing captain Shubman Gill early, Pant's formidable partnership with KL Rahul shifted momentum back to India. The duo's resilience with the bat stalled any comeback hopes for England.

Initially cautious, Pant later unleashed a barrage of flamboyant shots post-lunch, contributing significantly to a historic milestone of five Indian centuries in a single Test. Although he departed for 118, caught by Zak Crawley, Pant's spirited innings laid a solid foundation for India, alongside Rahul, who remained unbeaten at tea with 120 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)