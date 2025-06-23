Left Menu

Sampdoria Triumphs Over Turbulence: A 3-0 Victory Amid Chaos

Sampdoria was awarded a 3-0 win against Salernitana after crowd trouble halted the Serie B playoff. The match was suspended when fireworks and seats were thrown onto the pitch. As a result, Salernitana faces relegation, while Sampdoria remains in Serie B, avoiding their first-ever drop to Serie C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:34 IST
Sampdoria Triumphs Over Turbulence: A 3-0 Victory Amid Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Sampdoria was awarded a significant victory over Salernitana, clinching a 3-0 win after their playoff was overshadowed by unruly fan behavior. The Serie B match was suspended due to fireworks and seats being hurled onto the field, threatening player safety and match integrity.

This victory ensures that Sampdoria will remain in Serie B, preventing a historic first relegation to Serie C. On the other hand, Salernitana faces a downward spiral, relegated to Serie C for the second consecutive season after finishing 16th in the standings.

The league judge's ruling also mandates that Salernitana play two upcoming matches behind closed doors as a penalty for the fan violence. Sampdoria, having brought back talents from its prosperous 1990s era, managed to steer clear of relegation despite a challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025