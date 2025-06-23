Sampdoria was awarded a significant victory over Salernitana, clinching a 3-0 win after their playoff was overshadowed by unruly fan behavior. The Serie B match was suspended due to fireworks and seats being hurled onto the field, threatening player safety and match integrity.

This victory ensures that Sampdoria will remain in Serie B, preventing a historic first relegation to Serie C. On the other hand, Salernitana faces a downward spiral, relegated to Serie C for the second consecutive season after finishing 16th in the standings.

The league judge's ruling also mandates that Salernitana play two upcoming matches behind closed doors as a penalty for the fan violence. Sampdoria, having brought back talents from its prosperous 1990s era, managed to steer clear of relegation despite a challenging season.

(With inputs from agencies.)