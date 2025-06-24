Thrilling Draw in First India-England Test Match
The first Test match between India and England concluded in a thrilling draw, with both teams displaying formidable performances. India posted 471 and 364 in their innings, while England responded with 465. In the final innings, they reached 269/4 before the game ended, resulting in no outright winner.
The first Test match between India and England concluded in excitement and suspense as the game ended in a draw on the fifth day. Both teams displayed resilient performances, creating moments of high drama throughout the match.
India showcased their batting prowess by compiling scores of 471 and 364 in their respective innings. England responded strongly, scoring 465 in their first innings and skillfully reaching 269/4 in the second innings before the play concluded.
The Test witnessed standout performances including those from Zak Crawley, who scored 65, and Joe Root who remained unbeaten at 14. For India, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were pivotal in bowling. Despite no outright winner, the match was a testament to the competitiveness between these two cricketing nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
