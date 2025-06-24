Left Menu

Thrilling Draw in First India-England Test Match

The first Test match between India and England concluded in a thrilling draw, with both teams displaying formidable performances. India posted 471 and 364 in their innings, while England responded with 465. In the final innings, they reached 269/4 before the game ended, resulting in no outright winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:01 IST
Thrilling Draw in First India-England Test Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The first Test match between India and England concluded in excitement and suspense as the game ended in a draw on the fifth day. Both teams displayed resilient performances, creating moments of high drama throughout the match.

India showcased their batting prowess by compiling scores of 471 and 364 in their respective innings. England responded strongly, scoring 465 in their first innings and skillfully reaching 269/4 in the second innings before the play concluded.

The Test witnessed standout performances including those from Zak Crawley, who scored 65, and Joe Root who remained unbeaten at 14. For India, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were pivotal in bowling. Despite no outright winner, the match was a testament to the competitiveness between these two cricketing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025