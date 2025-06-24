Left Menu

Tsutomu Ogura Bids Farewell to Singapore Football

Tsutomu Ogura, the head coach of Singapore's national football team, has resigned for personal reasons. Having led the team to the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, he will be succeeded by Gavin Lee. The Football Association of Singapore expressed gratitude for Ogura's contributions and professionalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:01 IST
Tsutomu Ogura Bids Farewell to Singapore Football

Tsutomu Ogura, the Japanese head coach of Singapore's national football team, has resigned, citing personal reasons, as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Tuesday. Ogura, who assumed the role in February last year, guided the team to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Championship during his tenure.

In a formal statement, the FAS revealed that Ogura informed them of his decision weeks ago, expressing a need to return to Japan to address urgent personal matters. The association expressed its respect for Ogura's decision and gratitude for his dedication and contributions to Singaporean football.

In the wake of Ogura's departure, former Tampines Rovers head coach Gavin Lee has been appointed as the interim manager of the national team. Lee is expected to bring continuity and stability to Singapore's football strategy moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025