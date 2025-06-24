Tsutomu Ogura Bids Farewell to Singapore Football
Tsutomu Ogura, the head coach of Singapore's national football team, has resigned for personal reasons. Having led the team to the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, he will be succeeded by Gavin Lee. The Football Association of Singapore expressed gratitude for Ogura's contributions and professionalism.
Tsutomu Ogura, the Japanese head coach of Singapore's national football team, has resigned, citing personal reasons, as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Tuesday. Ogura, who assumed the role in February last year, guided the team to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Championship during his tenure.
In a formal statement, the FAS revealed that Ogura informed them of his decision weeks ago, expressing a need to return to Japan to address urgent personal matters. The association expressed its respect for Ogura's decision and gratitude for his dedication and contributions to Singaporean football.
In the wake of Ogura's departure, former Tampines Rovers head coach Gavin Lee has been appointed as the interim manager of the national team. Lee is expected to bring continuity and stability to Singapore's football strategy moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
