Dramatic Draw: Boca Juniors' Club World Cup Hopes Dashed

Boca Juniors faced an unexpected setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Auckland City, an amateur team, failing to advance to the Club World Cup knockout stage. The shocking result unfolded in Nashville, Tennessee, where stormy conditions suspended play for nearly 50 minutes.

Needing a decisive victory over Auckland City, Boca aimed to surpass a seven-goal difference with Benfica. However, a draw and Benfica's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich saw the Portuguese club top Group C. Despite taking the lead with a fortuitous own goal in the 26th minute, Boca couldn't maintain their advantage as Auckland equalized after the break.

Boca forward Edinson Cavani cited climate challenges and difficulty breaking Auckland's defense as factors in their draw. Boca coach Miguel Angel Russo lamented conceding another set-piece goal, emphasizing a need for tactical corrections. The passionate Boca supporters remained vocally supportive despite the adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)