Rajasthan Royals Owner's Court Battle Over Alleged Blackmail

The legal drama surrounding the Indian Premier League's Rajasthan Royals has intensified as majority owner Manoj Badale accuses former co-owner Raj Kundra of blackmail. Badale and his company, Emerging Media Ventures, claim that Kundra violated a 2019 confidential settlement agreement by threatening to expose alleged serious allegations to Indian authorities.

Kundra, who previously forfeited his 11.7% stake due to a betting scandal, denies the accusations and insists he has been wrongly informed about the legal claims. Badale's attorney, Adam Speker, revealed that Kundra emailed Badale with allegations of being misled and defrauded of his rightful stake in the team, the inaugural IPL champions with a current brand value of $12 billion.

The dispute has reached London's High Court, where Badale secured an interim injunction against Kundra, preventing derogatory statements. Kundra's lawyer, William McCormick, has stated the injunction will remain until a full trial takes place, asserting there is no admission of wrongdoing or threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)