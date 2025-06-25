Siliguri Strikers Triumph Over Medinipur Wizards with Seven-Wicket Victory

In a striking demonstration of skill and resilience, the Siliguri Strikers women's team clinched a decisive seven-wicket win over Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in their sixth outing of the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2025.

Rain played a significant factor, prompting a revision of the match conditions, setting the Strikers a new target of 82 runs to be reached in 14 overs. The Strikers' response was both swift and confident as they chased down the required runs in just 11.3 overs, maintaining the loss of only three wickets.

Anindita Nath emerged as the star performer, scoring a crucial 40 runs off 32 deliveries, including three boundaries, and earning the title of Player of the Match. The Strikers' bowling unit, led by Swastika Kundu's key two wickets, also played a pivotal role in restricting the Wizards' advance. This victory, although it may not propel them to the top four, signals a robust comeback for the team as they prepare to face Murshidabad Queens next.

(With inputs from agencies.)