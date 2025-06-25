Zimbabwe Women's Cricket: Historic ICC Championship Debut

In a milestone event, the Zimbabwe women's cricket team is set to make its debut in the ICC Women's Championship during a tour to New Zealand in early 2026. This historic journey marks their ambitious endeavor to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup.

The tour begins with a three-match T20I series at Hamilton's Seddon Park, providing the team with crucial acclimatization to New Zealand's playing conditions ahead of their championship debut. The ODIs, scheduled for early March, will be played against the White Ferns at Dunedin's University of Otago Oval.

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director, Givemore Makoni, expressed his pride, saying the inclusion in the ICC Women's Championship is a testament to the strides Zimbabwean women's cricket has made and an endorsement of its growth strategy. This participation is set to inspire young women across Zimbabwe to embrace the sport, offering a global platform to qualify for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)