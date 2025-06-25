Left Menu

Zimbabwe Women's Cricket: Historic ICC Championship Debut

Zimbabwe women's cricket team will make their ICC Women's Championship debut in a series against New Zealand. The tour, featuring ODIs and T20Is, marks a significant milestone in their quest for the Women's ODI World Cup. This debut aims to inspire future generations and strengthen global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:48 IST
Zimbabwe Women's Cricket: Historic ICC Championship Debut
Zimbabwe women's team (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a milestone event, the Zimbabwe women's cricket team is set to make its debut in the ICC Women's Championship during a tour to New Zealand in early 2026. This historic journey marks their ambitious endeavor to qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup.

The tour begins with a three-match T20I series at Hamilton's Seddon Park, providing the team with crucial acclimatization to New Zealand's playing conditions ahead of their championship debut. The ODIs, scheduled for early March, will be played against the White Ferns at Dunedin's University of Otago Oval.

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director, Givemore Makoni, expressed his pride, saying the inclusion in the ICC Women's Championship is a testament to the strides Zimbabwean women's cricket has made and an endorsement of its growth strategy. This participation is set to inspire young women across Zimbabwe to embrace the sport, offering a global platform to qualify for the Women's Cricket World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025