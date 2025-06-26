Left Menu

Ederson Denies Departure Rumors: Manchester City's Star Goalkeeper Commits Future to Club

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson dismisses rumors about leaving the club, affirming his commitment as he enters the final year of his contract. Despite reports of a move to the Saudi Pro League, he emphasized his future with City, while manager Pep Guardiola expressed his admiration for Ederson's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:46 IST
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has firmly denied any rumors about his potential departure from the club, reiterating his commitment as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Since joining City from Benfica for 40 million euros in 2017, Ederson has become an integral part of the team, claiming numerous accolades including six Premier League titles and three Golden Glove awards. Despite speculation regarding a move to the Saudi Pro League following an "unusual proposal," Ederson confirmed his loyalty remains with City.

Expressing satisfaction with Ederson's performance, manager Pep Guardiola highlighted the keeper's essential role in the club's recent successes, stating that their remarkable achievements would not have been possible without his presence.

