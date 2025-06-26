Union Minister Khadse's Northeast Tour: Boosting Sports and Development in Sribhumi

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, touched down in Sribhumi as part of her Northeast tour, under the Centre's Poorvottar Sampark Setu outreach. This initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to fortify administrative ties and expedite regional development.

During her one-day visit in Sribhumi, Khadse underscored the importance of youth and sports in driving social progress. She assured enhanced support for sports infrastructure and youth-centered projects following her recent inspections in Unakoti and Agartala's SAI Sports Training Centre. Her visit illuminated Sribhumi's recent achievements as highlighted in a ministry press release. The Khel Maharan 2.0 programme has registered 246,500 youths across eight sports disciplines, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for sports in rural Assam.

In a review meeting with officials from 26 departments, the focus was on Sribhumi's advancements in agriculture, health, education, fisheries, and welfare schemes. Sribhumi achieved a 103% saturation under PM-KISAN and exceeded the Sali paddy insurance target through PMFBY. The district's education sector reports 223,034 student enrollments with steady attendance rates. Khadse urged officials to accelerate the Jal Jeevan Mission and enhance maternal-health infrastructure.

